Bradley Dack out for Blackburn

Blackburn will be without Bradley Dack for their Sky Bet Championship clash against Bristol City.

Dack suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in Friday’s defeat to Brentford and faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines having only returned to action from an ACL injury in December.

Striker Adam Armstrong is also set to miss out as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Lewis Travis is likely to be absent after suffering a hip injury against the Bees.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson is expecting to welcome back Zak Vyner and Adam Nagy.

Both suffered head injuries in the defeat to QPR earlier this month but the duo are back in training and expected to feature.

Tommy Rowe is in contention after returning to training following a knee injury.

Jamie Paterson (groin) is recovering well but Wednesday’s game may come too soon for him to return.