Accrington boss John Coleman again set to be without a number of players

Accrington boss John Coleman continues to have injury concerns ahead of his side’s League One clash with Sunderland.

Coleman gives striker Colby Bishop only a slim chance of returning to the starting line-up after missing Saturday’s defeat at MK Dons.

Captain Seamus Conneely, winger Joe Pritchard, defender Ross Sykes and goalkeeper Nathan Baxter are all expected to remain on the sidelines.

Stanley are currently evaluating whether Baxter requires an operation which would rule him out for the rest of the season.

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan is unlikely to feature after limping off midway through the Papa John’s Trophy win over Tranmere.

The Black Cats are also set to still be without Aiden O’Brien, Bailey Wright and Jordan Jones who missed the Wembley trip due to injury.

But boss Lee Johnson sees his options boosted by the availability of Carl Winchester and Dion Sanderson, who missed out due to being cup-tied.

Denver Hume (hamstring) and Grant Leadbitter (shoulder) have returned to training and are closing in on a return to action.