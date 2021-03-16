Cheltenham Festival under way in front of empty stands in stark contrast to 2020

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Cheltenham Festival got under way on Tuesday without the vast crowds who usually attend the biggest racing event of the year.

The coronavirus pandemic was just beginning to take hold when the blue-riband meeting took place 12 months ago.

This year the stands are empty, in line with the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what a difference a year makes at the Festival.