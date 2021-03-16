Andre Green in line to return for Sheffield Wednesday against Huddersfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sheffield Wednesday could have Andre Green available for the Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield.

Green has played just twice since joining in January but is back in training following an Achilles injury.

There are still plenty of absentees for Darren Moore as he searches for his first win in charge of the Owls.

Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (ankle), Chey Dunkley (hamstring), Massimo Luongo (knee), Joost van Aken (groin), Cameron Dawson (knee) and Dominic Iorfa are all still sidelined.

Huddersfield will make the trip to Hillsborough with the same squad that won at QPR.

The 1-0 victory at Loftus Road was just their second of 2021 and provided a much-needed boost in the battle to beat the drop.

Jonathan Hogg and Danny Ward returned from injuries at QPR, though striker Ward was an unused substitute.

Defender Tommy Elphick continues his long-term recovery from knee problems, while Harry Toffolo (back), Carel Eiting (knee), midfielder Rolando Aarons (hamstring), Danny Grant (hamstring), Christopher Schindler (knee) and forward Josh Koroma (hamstring) remain sidelined.