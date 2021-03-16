Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Sweden recall after five years – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 16.
Football
Zlatan’s back.
Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings had a laugh on the radio.
Ryan Reynolds put Rob McElhenney in his place.
Happy birthday to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Theo Walcott.
Manchester City, Liverpool and Burnley rolled back the years.
Ronald Koeman hailed Lionel Messi’s latest achievement.
Landmark test at Hamilton. Phoenix Nights fans will enjoy.
Positive vibes from Michail Antonio.
Michael Owen had his eyes on another racecourse.
Cricket
A major milestone for Eoin Morgan.
The banter was flowing between Ben Stokes and Paul Collingwood!
Virat Kohli produced a sublime knock.
Graeme Swann mocked Jos Buttler’s shy at the stumps!
And Lancashire praised Buttler’s career-best 83.
Stuart Broad asked a valid question.
A positive injury update from Adam Lyth.
Boxing
Carl Frampton was made to feel welcome in Dubai.
Formula One
McLaren turned back the clock.
F1 looked at Fernando Alonso’s career in numbers ahead of his return to the sport.
Basketball
James Harden celebrated Brooklyn Nets’ win over rivals New York Knicks.
Rugby League
Shaun Wane was excited.
Darts
A big day for Lisa Ashton.
Bittersweet!
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe