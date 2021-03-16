George Dobson rescues point for AFC Wimbledon against fellow strugglers Wigan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

AFC Wimbledon and Wigan played out a 1-1 draw at Plough Lane to keep both sides’ bids to avoid relegation from League One alive.

Jamie Proctor’s composed opener was harsh on a Dons side that spurned a number of opportunities, before George Dobson deservedly drew them level 11 minutes from time.

Wimbledon remain in the relegation zone, two points from safety, while Wigan sit one point above the bottom four.

The hosts started the sharper, Joe Pigott curling narrowly wide early on.

Ryan Longman was their bright spark, providing a regular source of crosses as well as being a threat on the ball himself, drawing the first save from Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones.

Leam Richardson’s side only came alive after the break, Lee Evans and then Proctor forcing Nik Tzanev into action, before Latics scored a brilliantly worked goal.

Viv Solomon-Otabor’s deep cross was superbly brought down by Dan Gardner and despite having a sight at goal himself, he opted to tee up Proctor, who was the epitome of calmness.

Wimbledon got their reward when Dobson headed home from Longman’s cross but were left to rue their profligacy as Pigott, Longman and Ollie Palmer all wasted excellent chances.