Three and easy for Oxford against promotion rivals Doncaster

Oxford made up ground on the League One play-off places with a Matty Taylor-inspired 3-0 demolition job of Doncaster at the Kassam Stadium.

Taylor grabbed his first goals since January with a first-half double to condemn the struggling Rovers to a fifth straight away defeat.

The U’s striker opened the scoring with a shot on the turn from close range in the 19th minute after left winger Brandon Barker beat full-back Brad Halliday.

Taylor converted from close in again when diverting home Josh Ruffels’ header from Liam Kelly’s free-kick after 41 minutes.

And Olamide Shodipo made it a fine first half for the home side as he drilled in a third from Barker’s pass to continue Doncaster’s nightmare.

Rovers goalkeeper Louis Jones was guilty of some sloppy clearances – but he also made two fine saves from Cameron Brannagan and Shodipo to keep the score down.

Substitute Madger Gomes produced the visitors’ first meaningful shot on goal six minutes from time, which Jack Stevens comfortably saved.

The victory leaves Oxford just three points behind their opponents, who remain in the play-off places.