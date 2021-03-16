King’s Lynn end losing run with draw against high-flying Hartlepool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Struggling King’s Lynn collected their first point from four National League games as they held promotion contenders Hartlepool to a 2-2 draw at The Walks to pull away from the bottom two.

The away side started the brighter and came close with two early headed efforts from Luke Molyneux but he just missed the target before Linnets goalkeeper Theo Richardson made a fingertip save to keep the scores level.

King’s Lynn took a shock lead through former Leicester youth player Kairo Mitchell after 16 minutes as he went on a solo run and chipped the ball over visiting goalkeeper Ben Killip.

Hartlepool hit back eight minutes before the break as on-loan Salford striker Luke Armstrong tapped the ball home at the near post for his 10th league goal this season.

Michael Gyasi edged the hosts back in front of the stroke of half-time, firing home Sonny Carey’s assist.

But second-placed Pools equalised for the second time after 64 minutes with substitute Rhys Oates heading in Nicky Featherstone’s corner to claim a share of the spoils as they extended their unbeaten run to eight games.