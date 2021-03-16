Newport slip up at lowly Port Vale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Devante Rodney’s late strike earned Darrell Clarke his long-awaited first victory as Port Vale boss over promotion-chasing Newport County in League Two.

The striker’s 10th league goal of the season eased Vale’s relegation fears with their first win in nine games.

Tom Conlon gave the Valiants the lead with a composed low finish in the 12th minute after being picked out by the dangerous David Worrall.

The dominant hosts almost doubled their advantage with Conlon’s powerful free-kick but Nick Townsend made a fine save to tip on to the crossbar.

Newport could not cope with Worrall’s threat as the Valiants built sustained pressure with a high press.

But the visitors came out for the second half flying and forward Ryan Taylor rattled the crossbar with a sweetly-struck volley.

Michael Flynn’s side then found an equaliser in the 55th minute as half-time substitute Jake Scrimshaw drilled low past Vale keeper Scott Brown.

But Rodney scored the winner for the Valiants with 15 minutes left as he capitalised on a rebound after Nathan Smith’s effort was well saved.