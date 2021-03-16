Mark McKenzie bags a brace as Ayr defeat Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Mark McKenzie’s first two goals for Ayr helped them to a 3-1 win at Dundee in the Scottish Championship.

Ayr keeper Viljami Sinisalo denied Max Anderson before McKenzie gave the visitors an 18th-minute lead after good work by Luke McCowan.

There was no further score in the first half, despite Aaron Muirhead going close with a volley, but Cammy Smith put Ayr two up early in the second period from Patrick Reading’s brilliant run and cross.

McKenzie made the game safe in the 84th minute with a fierce strike from the edge of the box, with Osman Sow’s goal two minutes later a mere consolation for the hosts.