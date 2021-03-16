Jamie Allen scores late winner as Halifax beat Aldershot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jamie Allen boosted Halifax’s Vanarama National League play-off hopes with a late goal as they beat Aldershot 1-0.

Tahvon Campbell almost gave Halifax an early lead when his deflected effort hit the crossbar, while at the other end Mohamed Bettamer forced a good save from Sam Johnson.

Billy Chadwick became the second Shaymen player to strike the woodwork when he let fly from 20 yards after 15 minutes.

Aldershot thought they should have had a penalty when Toby Edser went down in the box but the referee waved play on.

After the break Bettamer was again denied by Johnson after good work by Edser, while Josh Rees also had an effort tipped behind for the visitors.

The Shots thought they had found a winner with 10 minutes left when Chike Kandi’s cross was converted by Harrison Panayiotou, but the flag went up for offside.

And Allen rubbed salt into the wound six minutes from time when he beat Ryan Hall with a low effort.