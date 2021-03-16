Luke Garbutt denies Burton seventh straight win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burton’s winning run in League One came to an end following a 1-1 draw at Blackpool.

The Brewers looked like they were going to make it seven victories on the spin when Hayden Carter headed them in front midway through the first half.

But Luke Garbutt pegged the visitors, now eight points above the relegation zone, back with a well-hit shot in the 64th minute.

Albion started brightest with Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell saving from Kane Hemmings after 17 minutes, before Carter headed just wide a minute later.

But the Blackburn loanee made amends when he headed home Joe Powell’s cross in the 24th minute.

Thomas Hamer headed over from Powell’s corner as Albion kept up the pressure.

Danny Ballard nearly turned a Hamer long throw into his own goal after 52 minutes, before John Brayford headed wide two minutes later.

The Seasiders levelled in the 64th minute after Garbutt drilled a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

But they could not find a winner with Sullay Kaikai and Kenny Dougall both going close in the final stages.