Substitute Jack Stretton secures Stockport victory to strengthen play-off push

Jack Stretton scored as a substitute for the second game running as Stockport strengthened their grip on a play-off place with a 2-1 win over Barnet.

Harry Cardwell’s header hit a post for County even before they took a ninth-minute lead, captain Liam Hogan finishing at the second attempt from Tom Walker’s cross.

Paddy Madden was denied by a brilliant defensive block and the Stockport debutant headed off target from a glorious chance on the hour.

Sam Minihan had an effort cleared off the line by Liam Daly, and the Barnet skipper was rewarded when his side equalised through Alexander McQueen’s well-taken goal.

Stretton, though, stepped off the bench in the 81st minute and scored just two minutes later after Minihan did well to create the opportunity.