Josh Hancock rescues draw for Altrincham as Woking pay penalty

Josh Hancock struck a stoppage-time penalty to snatch Altrincham a 1-1 draw at Woking.

The hosts took the lead with the first real chance of the match after 18 minutes, with Kane Ferdinand claiming the final touch on Charlie Cooper’s whipped cross although Kyran Lofthouse may have grabbed the goal.

Woking continued to dominate as Matt Jarvis threatened before Jamar Loza was denied by a good save from Altrincham goalkeeper Tony Thompson.

Ryan Colclough twice came close to an equaliser before the break, firing just over from range before only finding the side netting from inside the area.

The visitors’ striker was a constant threat to Woking, dancing through the hosts’ defence before placing his effort just wide after 71 minutes.

But Ben Gerring’s late foul presented Altrincham the chance to snatch a point and Hancock made no mistake from 12 yards.