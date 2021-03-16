Jake McCarthy earns Weymouth a point at Dagenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jake McCarthy’s spectacular late goal earned Weymouth a 1-1 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League.

Daggers’ Scott Wilson was denied from close range and Will Wright went close at the other end before Liam Gordon brilliantly gave Dagenham a 43rd-minute lead.

The on-loan Bolton full-back burst forward from halfway and was allowed to cut inside before curling a right-foot shot into the top corner.

Myles Weston’s cross was almost deflected in for a second Dagenham goal and at the other end, Kenny Clark and Dean Rance produced brave blocks to preserve their side’s lead.

But they were denied victory in the third minute of stoppage time when McCarthy’s acrobatic effort flashed past keeper Elliot Justham.