Keith Curle denied first win as Oldham boss following late Scunthorpe leveller

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Keith Curle was denied a first win as Oldham boss as Scunthorpe scored an injury-time equaliser in Tuesday night’s 1-1 League Two draw.

Alfie McCalmont’s goal early in the second half looked to have secured a first three points under the former Northampton manager’s reign, only for Iron substitute Jordan Hallam to level deep in stoppage time.

Scunthorpe dominated the opening 45 minutes with Devarn Green, Alex Gilliead and Junior Brown all forcing decent saves out of visiting goalkeeper Laurie Walker.

The Iron also asked the most questions after the break, although they had not had time to get back into their stride when on-loan Leeds youngster McCalmont fired in his sixth goal of the campaign through a crowded penalty area after the hosts could only half-clear a corner.

Jordan Clarke almost caught out Walker with a fizzing drive from just outside the centre circle and the Oldham stopper stood firm to later block away a powerful strike from Kevin Van Veen.

Green also came close to equalising in the 73rd minute when his effort from the edge of the box crashed against the crossbar.

Yet just when it looked like Scunthorpe’s chance of a point had gone, Brown swung a ball into the box from out on the left and Hallam slid in to fire home for a share of the spoils.