Late Reuben Reid own goal sees Bromley beat Yeovil

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Reuben Reid’s own goal deep into stoppage time secured Bromley a 2-1 win at Yeovil in the Vanarama National League.

Yeovil appeared to be heading for a first league draw in 21 games when Rhys Murphy’s penalty cancelled out Michael Cheek’s opener.

But Reid inadvertently scored in his own net five minutes into stoppage time as Bromley closed to within a point of the play-off places.

Cheek’s 17th goal of the season gave the visitors a 57th-minute lead as he headed in Luke Coulson’s cross.

But it lasted just six minutes as Murphy struck from the spot after a handball in the area.

Reid went close to a late goal at the right end but he would ultimately end up being Bromley’s match-winner.