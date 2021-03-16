Neil Critchley bemoans poor start from Blackpool in draw with Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley admitted a wretched opening half-hour cost his side in their 1-1 home draw with Burton.

The Brewers looked set for seven wins on the spin when Hayden Carter headed them in front midway through the first half.

But Luke Garbutt pegged the visitors, now eight points above the relegation zone, back with a well-hit shot in the 64th minute.

“The first 20-30 mins of the game was as bad as we’ve been in a long time,” said Critchley.

“We were second best all over the pitch, in and out of possession. When you meet a team like Burton, who are on form, you don’t want to give them impetus.

“We didn’t defend the second phase for their goal and deserved to be behind.

“We got a positive response at the end of the first half. We changed it at half-time and it made a big difference.

“We deservedly equalised, but we’ve not been able to convert our possession and territory into goals. The first 20-25 mins has cost us the three points.

“We scored when we were on top but we did not keep that going after we had scored.

“It became more even again and that disappointed me. I thought if we maintained how we were playing at 1-1 we would go on and win the game.”

For a rejuvenated Burton, a point on the road brought mixed feelings having won their previous six matches.

Carter headed home Joe Powell’s cross in the 24th minute to give them the ideal start after the Blackburn loanee had nodded wide moments before.

But Blackpool fought back when Garbutt found the bottom corner, though Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was pleased to keep the unbeaten run going.

“We were in control in the first half and could have scored more to settle everyone down,” he said.

“Blackpool changed in the second half and they gave us a lot of trouble.

“They are a good side and are very well drilled and organised. They are difficult to break down and we saw that quality. They asked a lot of questions.

“The only thing I’m disappointed about is that they scored a goal from our turnover and we needed to clear that ball.

“Before that I don’t think they really had a chance. It is a good well earned point and we move on.

“I am pleased with the back four and how they put their bodies on the line. At times it was a little too easy for them to get at our back four, so I was not happy with the pressing.

“We have been great, we have been really good and we take plenty of positives from the game.”