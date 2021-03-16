Xisco Munoz warns Watford still have more to offer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Watford manager Xisco Munoz believes his team are still capable of better displays despite a 4-1 win at Rotherham taking their tally to eight wins in nine games.

Goals from Francisco Sierralta, Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema put the Hornets firmly in the ascendancy before the break.

But Daniel Bachmann had to make a penalty save from Michael Smith after the break and Freddie Ladapo reduced the deficit with a stunning strike before Dan Gosling went on to put the outcome behind doubt.

Munoz said: “We are building something and, while I was happy with this game and it was an amazing performance, we can still perform better.

“We had situations in the game where we weren’t in control and you have to deal with different styles of play in the Championship.

“We also scored four goals, but could have had more and we’ve got to continue with our hard work through the week in training, because we are very ambitious. Our team now understands what we want and that this is our moment.

“Every day, we are improving in different situations. We are playing with good tempo now away from home and the players are giving 100 per cent.

“I also have big respect for Rotherham because they have been in a difficult situation with Covid and I wish them all the best for the future.”

Rotherham had not played for 13 days after being forced into a period of self-isolation due to a coronavirus outbreak at the club, which saw assistant manager Richie Barker taking charge against the Hornets with boss Paul Warne still house-bound.

On the haphazard build-up to the game, Barker said: “It has been a difficult time for everybody and, for me personally, the last 10 days have not been very nice.

“It was not an ideal scenario to come back after one day’s training and play against an ex-Premier League team who I am sure will be there or thereabouts in terms of promotion.

“From the viewpoint of player welfare, I would say it’s not really the right decision and there were a good few players out there who have not been in a good shape over the last week, but we are also running out of time to fit games in and we needed to get this one over and done with.

“The first-half goals came from the second phase of set-pieces and that’s disappointing. You don’t mind conceding from the first phase sometimes because there are occasions when you can’t do anything about that.

“We were a bit unorganised in the middle of the goal and looked a bit rusty, but that is understandable as we only spent about half an hour on organisation work.”