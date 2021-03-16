Darrell Clarke dedicates first win as Port Vale boss to his players

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Darrell Clarke lauded the efforts of goalscorer Tom Conlon as he secured his first win as Port Vale manager.

Goals from captain Conlon and top scorer Devante Rodney ended promotion-chasing Newport’s three-game winning run and eased Vale’s relegation fears.

The hosts were the dominant team in the first half and Conlon gave them a deserved lead with a composed finish.

Exiles substitute Jake Scrimshaw equalised after the break but Rodney’s 10th League Two goal of the season gave the Valiants their first victory in nine.

Clarke said: “(Conlon) has been unfortunate and has struck some sweet ones and is getting in the position to score goals. That’s all you can ask from an attacking midfielder to do and he got his just rewards tonight.

“He’s a model pro and since I came through the door Conlon has been outstanding.

“The way he dedicates his life to his football and looks after himself, we need more players like that, and that’s the demand I will have.

“It is a big win tonight, it’s not about me winning my first game but it’s about the players.

“I thought we were outstanding in the first 30 minutes. I’ve been asking for quality and the effort and commitment has been there but we had some real quality in the first-half.

“It got a bit sloppy but then we dug in which was fantastic to see.

“It’s big win on a night where the pressure was on.”

Newport failed to register a shot in the first half and were under the cosh at Vale Park.

Exiles striker Ryan Taylor smashed against the crossbar after the break and Scrimshaw netted an equaliser in the 55th minute.

But manager Michael Flynn was left frustrated with the manner in which his side then conceded Rodney’s 75th-minute winner.

Flynn said: “I thought we started slowly and that was understandable with our fourth away game in two weeks, we’ve had some long journeys.

“We were the better team in the second half, got the goal and looked like we’d go on and win it but conceded a soft goal from our point of view.

“They came out of the blocks really well and we have to give them credit but the goals we conceded weren’t great.

“Because of where they are and where we are, people expect you to win, but have a look at what happened at Cheltenham as well (leaders Cheltenham lost 2-0 to lowly Barrow).

“We tried to force the issue after the goal and that’s not what we wanted but we can’t fault their commitment and we go again on Saturday.

“We want to get back on track and get to the 60-point barrier which has to be our next target.”