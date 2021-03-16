Brian Dutton left cursing his luck after late spot-kick setback

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Walsall boss Brian Dutton believes luck has deserted his side after a penalty by Tom Nichols deep into stoppage time gave Crawley a point from a 1-1 draw.

The Saddlers looked to be heading for their first win in eight attempts since 35-year-old Dutton took charge when Emmanuel Osadebe put them ahead from the spot 10 minutes after the break.

But striker Nichols dragged the hosts level six minutes into stoppage time when keeper Liam Roberts brought down Ryan Tunnicliffe in an attempted clearance.

It appeared that Roberts’ knee connected with Tunnicliffe’s back as the keeper came out to punch the ball, but Dutton was adamant it was not a penalty and said: “We were let down by officiating.

“The ball is there to be won and Liam punched it. Once again, we haven’t had the rub of the green. It is not the first game things have gone against us.”

Walsall have now only won one of their last 15 games but Dutton was delighted by the manner of the performance.

He added: “I wanted a hard-working performance and I got that. The players gave me everything.

“I’m not getting the luck but there is not one bit of quit in me.”

Crawley head coach John Yems praised his side’s never-say-die spirit after Nichols’ late penalty left them five points outside the play-offs.

The Reds had won their previous four home games in succession but Yems was pleased to get something out of the game and said: “We haven’t got beaten.

“If you never give in then you have a chance. We earned a point in this game.

“There are no easy games; Walsall had a right go at us and we created some good chances.

“We had two great chances in the first half and if it had to be decided on penalties I’m glad it was a draw.”

Yems is certain his men will continue to show “plenty of heart and desire” in their final 12 games but is making no predictions.

He added: “We are not getting carried away, the promotion lark.

“There are 12 games to go and a lot of things to be decided. No one has the divine right to be promoted.”