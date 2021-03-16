Chris Beech accepts point at Mansfield after Carlisle overcome challenging day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech was pleased to see his side come away from Mansfield with a 1-1 draw after a torturous day for the Cumbrians.

First goalkeeper Paul Farman withdrew from the squad with injury and then Beech and a handful of players were stuck behind a motorway crash that saw kick-off delayed by half an hour.

But the Cumbrians almost left with all three points until a late Stephen McLaughlin free kick wiped out Offrande Zanzala’s 66th-minute opener.

“It’s what happens,” smiled Beech. “There was a massive crash on the M62 – air ambulance – and I am finding every rat route I could remember from when I used to play for Huddersfield to get here myself.

“It’s typical of an amazing season for us. Your keeper is not available at half 12 then a few of the squad can’t get here on time – along with me.

“Obviously when you’re leading a game you want to win, and we scored a good goal.

“Our players worked really hard to get us in a position of strength but we couldn’t see it out.

“I am not sure it was a foul for their free kick and it’s frustrating when you’ve worked so hard to get ahead.

“But now we are able to play and train outside again we look more competitive and harder to beat.”

Aidan Stone saved from Zanzala early on while ex-Stag Rhys Bennett slipped when presented with a great chance against his old club.

But Zanzala netted his fourth goal in three games when a Jon Mellish shot deflected into his path and he smashed home a rising shot.

Mansfield turned up the heat and Magnus Norman’s fingertips turned a James Perch shot against the bar.

But he was finally beaten on 80 minutes when McLaughlin drilled a 19-yard free kick low inside the left post and Stags almost won it when Jordan Bowery fired wide at the death.

Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “I thought it was a very good performance against a top-half side.

“We created by far the better chances and more chances, but just didn’t finish them. It would have been a travesty if we hadn’t got something out of the game.

“With the situations we had tonight I would have expected at least a couple of goals – even at the end Jordan Bowery had one in stoppage time.

“For their goal they had a shot deflect into his path eight yards out – I wish one would drop for us like that.

“It was a gritty game and Carlisle make it difficult for you, but I thought all over the pitch we were very good.

“We created more than we had been doing of late and the next stage is to put them away.”