How CJ Stander and Billy Vunipola measure up ahead of Six Nations showdown

Two players operating as their pack’s go-to carrier meet in the Guinness Six Nations on Saturday when Ireland’s CJ Stander and Billy Vunipola of England collide at the Aviva Stadium.

Here the PA news agency analyses the back row rivals ahead of their battle in the final round of the Six Nations.

CJ Stander – Munster

Position: Number eight/flanker

Age: 30

Caps: 50

Debut: v Wales, 2016

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 17st 11lbs

Points: 60 (Tries 12)

One of Ireland’s most consistent performers will be playing his final international for his adopted country after unexpectedly announcing his retirement at the end of the season. Stander is a muscular presence in the back row where his power propels his team over the gainline time and again. The South African-born forward, who qualified for Ireland on residency grounds, lacks the raw strength of Vunipola but his work rate is higher as evidenced by his 64 carries in this year’s Six Nations, 11 more than his nearest rival. He is also a force over the ball, winning five turnovers.

Billy Vunipola – Saracens

Position: Number eight

Age: 28

Caps: 60

Debut: v Argentina, 2013

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 20st 7lbs

Points: 40 (Tries 8)

By his own admission, Vunipola had been playing “rubbish” and faced being dropped for the first time until he was restored to his rampaging best against Wales. Opposite number Taulupe Faletau was man of the match in Cardiff but Vunipola made more metres in total and more metres per carry. He produced another mighty display against France to renew his status as Eddie Jones’ first choice number eight. Quite simply, there is no one like him in English rugby and without the wrecking ball of Tongan heritage the pack lose their most potent weapon. His bulk also makes him a key component of the maul.