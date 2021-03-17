Paul Canoville admits he was close to death after major heart scare

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Former Chelsea winger Paul Canoville admits he came close to death after a major heart scare left him in a coma for six weeks.

The 59-year-old, who was the club’s first black player after signing in 1981, was admitted to hospital last month with chest pains and was subsequently rushed to surgery.

“A blocked valve: I had this pain, which I knew was familiar, but I tried to sleep it off and take paracetamol but I went in and had a CT scan and right away they said they were going to operate,” he told talkSPORT.

“Before I knew it, that was it. Down in the anaesthetic room, three operations.

“I was in a coma for six weeks. This was a close one. I am just realising it.

“The doctors kept telling me I wouldn’t come through but I’m glad to be at home resting.

“This is a slow process, it is not one of those operations I had in the past that I have recovered quickly.”

Canoville spent five years at Chelsea, facing up to severe racism – including from his own fans – and now runs the successful Paul Canoville Foundation which works to build better lives for London’s youth.