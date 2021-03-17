Swansea and Cardiff to stand united against racism before south Wales derby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Welsh rivals Swansea and Cardiff will unite to send out a strong anti-racist message ahead of Saturday’s south Wales derby.

The campaign – which has been backed by Kick It Out as an allocated game – falls on the same day as United Nations Anti-Racism Day.

Hosts Swansea have been affected by racism twice this season, with their midfielder Yan Dhanda – who is of Indian heritage – the subject of social media abuse following last month’s FA Cup tie against Manchester City.

The Sky Bet Championship club also launched an investigation after boos were heard from outside their Liberty Stadium ground while players took the knee – in support of the Black Lives Matter movement – before December’s game against Reading.

Swansea chief executive Julian Winter said: “The issue of racism and discrimination is one that sadly isn’t going away, and we feel it is important as a football club that we continue to battle against these prejudices that put a stain on society and the game we all love.

“I’m delighted that both clubs have come together to unite around such an important issue, and I’d like to thank all the supporter groups from both Swansea City and Cardiff City who have played such a key role in this campaign.”

Both sets of players, as well as officials, will warm up in Kick It Out T-shirts, while the fixture will adopt the slogan ‘Rivals on the pitch, united against racism’.

Swansea will also show their support for Cardiff defender Sol Bamba, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January.

On the back of the Kick It Out T-shirts will be the words ‘We fight with you’ together with Bamba and 22 – the Ivorian’ s squad number.

Bluebirds chief executive Ken Choo said: “Cardiff City and Swansea City stand together in the fight against racism and discrimination in society.

“I’d like to thank the supporters groups of both clubs for their commitment to this campaign.

“While our rivalry on the field with Swansea City will continue this weekend, our unity with them in this battle against prejudice is firm and absolute.”