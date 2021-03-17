Keane as a leprechaun and McGregor drinks Guinness – Wednesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 17.

St Patrick’s Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Keane (@officialkeane16) More to the point, how the hell did I agree to this? 🤣 https://t.co/PpuKkq6OpW — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 17, 2021 Conor McGregor (Instagram Story) We got there in the end 😉 Happy #StPatricksDay from @No1ShayGiven and all at Derby County Football Club 🍀 pic.twitter.com/SUVoDHYVag — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 17, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐒𝐭. 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤'𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐲 ☘️ To all of our fans around the world! pic.twitter.com/WX6bzlcre3 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 17, 2021 Happy St. Patrick’s Day. #StPatricksDay #Ireland #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/a5NabilPQL — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 17, 2021 Happy Paddys day folks ☘ pic.twitter.com/DSeStQxV1O — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) March 17, 2021 To my Irish followers- Happy St Patrick's Day – can I have a passport please? — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) March 17, 2021 Happy #StPatricksDay! You were expecting a green shirt, weren't you? In the late nineteenth and early twentieth century, the Irish national team's primary jerseys were not green. Until 1931, the IFA-affiliated side wore shirts like these. The shade? St Patrick's blue. pic.twitter.com/LScKKrMMge — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) March 17, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Keane (@robbiekeane) Happy #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/ZaAjr6tY3f — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) March 17, 2021

Football

Sugar Ray Leonard became a Leeds fan.

Jeff Stelling was reminded of how hard Raith Rovers can be to say!

Proof if need be. They DO exist! pic.twitter.com/Jh9EhbrSjp — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) March 17, 2021

Luke Shaw was grateful to have been named Manchester United’s player of the month.

Thank you to everyone who voted ❤️ https://t.co/JWIccFjxtD — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) March 17, 2021

Ian Wright wished his former team-mate a happy birthday.

Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester United turned the clock back.

𝐌𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 👑#OnThisDay in 2018, @MoSalah scored four goals at Anfield in a remarkable performance ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/s2pfEhzkuf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2021 Simply Messi pic.twitter.com/ZBfBBAP03T — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 17, 2021 Beckham on the bench? Veron stepped up 🎯#MUFC #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/B41tBLvvkC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 17, 2021

Cricket

Eoin Morgan felt touched after Jos Buttler’s speech before his 100th T20 for England.

I am unbelievably fortunate and proud to play for England with such a special group of players, support staff and fans 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/QcQI4ZYic8 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) March 17, 2021 It was an honour to present my mate and captain @Eoin16 with his 100th T20 cap. We’ve shared great memories and hopefully many more to come. An amazing achievement from someone who has changed English white ball cricket beyond recognition 👏 pic.twitter.com/Mrqt2yrc5l — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 17, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jos Buttler (@josbuttler)

Ben Stokes also paid tribute to the England limited-overs skipper.

Sam Curran and Jofra Archer revelled in another England win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A M C U R R A N (@samcurran58) pic.twitter.com/ZCCmY1YRbE — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 17, 2021

Steve Smith was looking to develop the next generation’s cricket skills.

Are you looking to improve your cricket in 2021? The Steve Smith Cricket Academy is launching soon. I would love to hear what tips you need. Let me know! #SteveSmithCricketAcademy #SSCA #cricket #comingsoon pic.twitter.com/LQYYsS2Yrt — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) March 17, 2021

Basketball

LeBron James unleashed his inner Stone Cold.

Snooker

You don’t see that every day.

It takes years of experience to do what you are about to see… 😁 Carter passes today's invention test! #WSTProSeries pic.twitter.com/inXrQGj8Wh — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) March 17, 2021

Motor Racing

Tributes for Sabine Schmitz.

😥💔 https://t.co/6ibb8Uw15x — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) March 17, 2021 So sad to hear this news, the Queen of the Nurburgring taken far too soon. RIP Sabine. https://t.co/QJ7C6GFXCL — Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) March 17, 2021

Boxing

The rematch is getting closer.

Frank Bruno reflected on Roman Kemp’s ‘Our Silent Emergency’ documentary.

Morning Really touched by Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency TV programme suicide is not the answer But people feeling down & depressed must talk. I loved the suggestion on the programme ask people twice how they are. The 1st time we really don't listen to the answer. pic.twitter.com/Vmbvg2emYE — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) March 17, 2021

Rugby League

A big day for the Mose Masoe Foundation.

It's a huge day today as we officially reveal why The Mose Masoe Foundation is being launched, to support Mose and his family following his life-changing injury.We're delighted that @SuperLeague is supporting a 'virtual ticket' campaign for Round 2.https://t.co/dBFaEaWX33 pic.twitter.com/bRqsMnAtGM — Mose Masoe Foundation (@mosemasoefund) March 17, 2021 Fans encouraged to support @MoseMasoe during round 2 fixtures in @Betfred Super League Details 👉 https://t.co/vM9Sg10ChS pic.twitter.com/DeQRwCPYwL — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) March 17, 2021

American Football

Trent Williams reportedly became the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history. His annual wage was said to be $23,010,000 – just $10k higher than record-holder David Bakhtiari.

@TrentW71 you petty AF 😂😂😂. Congrats on the deal and history Silverback. Very deserving. Excited to see you continue to do 🦍 things. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 17, 2021

Athletics

Usain Bolt was giving back.

Sailing

Sir Ben Ainslie congratulated Team New Zealand on their America’s Cup victory.