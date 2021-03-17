The key questions and answers from the Sheldon report

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Sheldon report on historical sexual abuse within football was published on Wednesday, and reached some damning conclusions on the game’s authorities and its clubs.

Here the PA news agency examines the report in more detail.

What is the background to the report?

An interview Andy Woodward gave to The Guardian prompted the FA to commission an independent review into historical sex abuse allegations (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Football Association commissioned Clive Sheldon QC to conduct a review in December 2016 of how abuse complaints made between 1970 and 2005 were handled. It followed Andy Woodward waiving his anonymity to speak publicly about the extent of abuse perpetrated by Barry Bennell, which prompted an avalanche of further complaints about Bennell and other individuals.

What were the key conclusions?

Barry Bennell’s conviction in the United States in 1995 failed to lead to an improvement in the FA’s safeguarding methods (PA)

It found that the FA, on the back of high-profile abuse convictions in the summer of 1995, including Bennell’s first sentencing in the United States, should have introduced improved safeguarding measures but failed to do so until May 2000.

That was an “institutional failing” on the FA’s part. It said there were also mistakes made in the period after 2000, including the failure to monitor Bennell on his release from prison in 2003, after his first UK conviction.

How did the authorities react?

The FA, Premier League and EFL have all issued statements of apology following the publication of the report. FA chief executive Mark Bullingham called the scandal a “gut-wrenching breach of trust”.

What about the clubs?

Statement from Manchester City FC Board of Directorshttps://t.co/YoqCQklovw — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 17, 2021

A host of clubs were criticised for not acting or investigating rumours and concerns about coaches connected to them.

“There was often a feeling that without ‘concrete evidence’ or a specific allegation from a child nothing could, or should, be done, and so there was a reluctance to investigate or monitor, let alone confront the perpetrator and interfere with his actions,” Sheldon said.

What was the scope of the report?

Sheldon said there were at least 240 known suspects and 692 survivors but that he suspected there would be many more unreported instances of abuse.

He did state though that, in his view, abuse was not commonplace and that the “overwhelming majority” of children engaged positively with the sport during this period.

Did the report make recommendations for improvements?

Yes, 13 of them, all accepted in full by the FA. They include such things as an annual report on safeguarding, for the 92 Premier League and EFL clubs to have a safeguarding officer either on a full or part-time basis and to ensure spot-checks on grassroots football are reviewed annually.

What did abuse survivors say?

Abuse survivor Ian Ackley said the report’s recommendations were as “dilute as Vimto for a two-year-old”

Ian Ackley, who was raped hundreds of times by Bennell between 1979 and 1983 and who works as survivors’ support advocate for the Professional Footballers’ Association, said the recommendations were as “dilute as Vimto for two-year-olds” and criticised the fact it contained nothing about independent external oversight of the FA’s safeguarding activities.

Survivors’ charity the Offside Trust said it was “disappointing” that there was nothing stronger on mandatory reporting – where any suspicion of abuse is passed onto Government authorities.

Are things better now?

Our CEO, Mark Bullingham, has issued a statement on the Sheldon Report regarding allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse in football. — The FA (@FA) March 17, 2021

Bullingham believes the FA’s safeguarding procedures are now “industry-leading” but warned: “Threats to children still exist in society. We urge parents and carers to be aware of today’s risks – particularly in the online space.

“This report should serve as a reminder of the importance for everyone to be aware of current risks. It is clear that child sexual abusers are both manipulative and calculating, and they will adapt their methods over time.

“We too must adapt and be eternally vigilant, to prevent abuse in any form, in any part of society. We owe that both to the survivors of abuse and to future generations.”