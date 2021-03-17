Tranmere close in on automatic promotion places after goalless draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tranmere moved to within three points of the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League Two with a hard-fought goalless draw against relegation-threatened Grimsby.

Following a slow start to the game, experienced striker David Nugent called goalkeeper James McKeown into action from a corner.

It proved to be the only real chance of the first half, too, as Tranmere – on the back of a Wembley defeat in the EFL Trophy – controlled play without being able to forge any further openings.

They did take aim through Kaiyne Woolery, but that effort was well blocked before making its way through to McKeown.

Upon the restart, George Ray rose highest from a corner and planted a header off-target, as Tranmere once again enjoyed plenty of possession without offering a killer instinct.

At the other end, Julien Lamy sent a tame volley wide, while captain Lenell John-Lewis passed up a golden chance to win it when he fired straight at Scott Davies.

Ray almost inadvertently turned the ball into his own net amid a spell of Grimsby pressure, but the sides had to settle for a point apiece.