Boro boss Neil Warnock charged with improper conduct over comments at Swansea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has been charged with improper conduct over his post-match comments following his side’s controversial Sky Bet Championship defeat at Swansea.

Boro, who had earlier seen a Marc Bola strike ruled out, lost 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium on March 6 after Andre Ayew converted a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time, his side’s second decisive last-gasp spot-kick in four days.

Warnock later joked that Swans head coach Steve Cooper must be benefiting from the fact his father Keith was a former match official, and also predicted he would receive another apology from referees’ chief Alan Wiley.

A Football Association statement read: “Neil Warnock has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to Middlesbrough’s match against Swansea in the Championship on Saturday, March 6.

“It is alleged that comments made by the manager during a post-match interview constitute improper conduct as they questioned the integrity of the match official and/or implied bias and/or were personally offensive and/or bring the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

“Neil Warnock has until March 22 to provide a response to this charge.”

Speaking after the game, 72-year-old Warnock was less than impressed with referee Gavin Ward’s penalty decision.

He said: “They can’t keep having that much luck with penalties. I don’t know if it’s Cooper’s dad who’s influencing this.

“He must have all the numbers. It’s the only thing I can think of but, joking apart, they can’t keep having decisions like that.”