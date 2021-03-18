Lock Adam Beard returns to Wales team for Six Nations decider in Paris

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has made one change to his starting line-up for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations title and Grand Slam mission against France.

Lock Adam Beard returns instead of Cory Hill following the 48-7 victory over Italy in Rome last weekend.

Pivac has made four switches on the replacements’ bench, selecting Hill, prop Nicky Smith, flanker James Botham and scrum-half Tomos Williams, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, among his eight substitutes.

Williams started Wales’ Six Nations opener against Ireland last month, but he was hurt during that game and has not played since.

Beard, who featured in Wales’ opening three games, is back as captain Alun Wyn Jones’ second-row partner – Jones wins his 148th Wales cap this weekend – and Gareth Davies retains the number nine shirt.

Wales will collect a sixth Six Nations crown and fifth Grand Slam if they win in Paris, but a losing bonus point would still be enough to secure the title if France do not collect a five-point maximum.

Pivac said: “We are all looking forward to Saturday and to the finale of the Six Nations.

“We are four (wins) from four to date, but know this weekend will be a great challenge against a very good French side, but we are looking forward to it.

“We know we need to step up from our previous performances and we want to end the tournament with a performance we know we are capable of.

“We have had great continuity in selection throughout the tournament and that is shown once again with the selection for Saturday.”