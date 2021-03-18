Portsmouth to check on Michael Jacobs, Callum Johnson and John Marquis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Managerless Portsmouth have a trio of injury doubts ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash against Ipswich.

Michael Jacobs (hamstring), Callum Johnson (calf) and John Marquis (ankle) will all be assessed prior to the visit of the Tractor Boys.

Goalkeeper Alex Bass continues his recovery from a stress fracture in his foot.

Striker Ellis Harrison is set to be absent with a knee injury he sustained earlier this month.

Ipswich will be without midfielder Flynn Downes who is set to miss up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Downes was forced off 36 minutes into last Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Plymouth.

Gwion Edwards, substituted at half-time in the midweek defeat at Fleetwood following a heavy knock, is a major doubt.

But James Norwood, who has missed Ipswich’s last two matches with a back problem, could be in contention for his side’s trip to the south coast.