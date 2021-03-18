Goalkeeper Steve Arnold remains absent for struggling Northampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Northampton appear to have no fresh injury concerns heading into Saturday’s Sky Bet League One home clash with Crewe.

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold, who was missing from the matchday squad for the goalless draw at Doncaster last weekend, is “likely to be out for a little while” due to a medial ligament problem, caretaker boss Jon Brady has said.

Defender Alan Sheehan was expected to return to full training this week but it was thought the Crewe game would come too soon for him to feature.

The contest could see forward Benny Ashley-Seal back involved.

Crewe defenders Donervon Daniels and Luke Offord have returned to training ahead of the trip to the PTS Academy Stadium.

Daniels has sat out the last three games due to a slight hamstring tweak.

Offord has not featured since suffering a hamstring tear against Bristol Rovers in January, and boss David Artell has said there will be a cautious approach with the 21-year-old.

Kieran Wallace is out for the rest of the season following anterior cruciate ligament damage.