Ismaila Sarr faces late fitness test for Watford ahead of Birmingham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ismaila Sarr faces a late fitness test for Watford ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Birmingham.

The winger came off early in the second half of Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Rotherham with an unspecified knock, and will be checked late on ahead of the weekend’s Birmingham encounter.

Christian Kabasele is back in full training after bruising to the bone in his knee that had kept him out since December.

Captain Troy Deeney continues to battle an Achilles injury.

New Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer will look to breathe further life into the Blues’ survival battle, following Wednesday’s fine 2-1 win over promotion-chasers Reading.

Target man Lukas Jutkiewicz should lead the line again, having ended his 23-game goal drought in the win over the Royals.

George Friend will be pushing for a start having taken a seat on the bench against Reading.

Jonathan Leko will be another option for ex-Charlton boss Bowyer in attack.