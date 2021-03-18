Swansea sweat on Marc Guehi fitness ahead of Cardiff clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England Under-21 defender Marc Guehi faces a fitness fight as Swansea attempt to achieve south Wales derby history at home to Cardiff.

Guehi missed the midweek Sky Bet Championship defeat at Bournemouth with a groin problem, but the Chelsea loanee has returned to light training and head coach Steve Cooper says Swansea “will give him every chance”.

Jay Fulton could get the nod in midfield as promotion-chasing Swansea – 2-0 winners at Cardiff in December – aim to achieve the first ever south Wales derby league double.

American loan signing Paul Arriola (thigh) remains out, but Joel Latibeaudiere has recovered from a knock picked up at Bournemouth.

Cardiff could recall Wales winger Harry Wilson after the goalless home draw with Stoke.

Wilson, who was linked with a loan move to Swansea before joining Cardiff in October, was rested in midweek and only featured against the Potters for the final six minutes.

Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy, who is without defender Curtis Nelson (thigh) and forward Lee Tomlin (groin), must decide whether Joe Ralls or Marlon Pack partners Will Vaulks in central midfield.

Joe Bennett (knee) and Joel Bagan (shoulder) are also sidelined, so Perry Ng will switch to left wing-back again with Tom Sang on the right.