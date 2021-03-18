Joe Ledley could make Newport debut after signing short-term Exiles deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley could make his Newport debut in Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Leyton Orient.

The 77-cap Wales star has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season, boosting Newport’s promotion push.

Left-back Ryan Haynes remains a doubt, having missed the last three matches.

Boss Michael Flynn will be looking for a reaction after the midweek loss at Port Vale.

Orient must do without suspended defender James Brophy.

Loan striker Tristan Abrahams is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Forward Louis Dennis and defender Josh Coulson have both returned to training this week but remain some way off a return to action.

Interim boss Jobi McAnuff wants his side to up the tempo to create more chances.