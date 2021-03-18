Sam Winnall back from ankle injury for Oxford

Oxford have added Sam Winnall to their squad for the visit of Blackpool.
The striker has recovered from the ankle injury he picked up in the 1-1 draw at MK Dons last month.
Anthony Forde will also return, pending the outcome of a Covid-19 test.
The Irishman missed the midweek win against Doncaster to attend a family funeral.
Blackpool will check on CJ Hamilton, who missed the midweek draw against Burton with a foot injury.
Fellow winger Kevin Stewart is set to miss out again with an ankle injury.
Blackpool are awaiting the results of a scan to determine the extent of the problem.
Daniel Gretarsson and Gary Madine continue their recovery from injuries.
