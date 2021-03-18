Simon Weaver hopes extra rest will benefit Harrogate players

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver handed his players an extra day off this week in a bid to recharge batteries ahead of the League Two clash with Morecambe.

With no midweek fixture, Weaver now hopes his squad will be raring to get back into match action this weekend.

Josh March has returned to parent club Forest Green having damaged knee ligaments.

Harrogate will be looking to hit back to form after last week’s loss at Forest Green.

Morecambe midfielder Yann Song’o will start a six-match ban after using a homophobic slur in a match.

Captain Sam Levelle will miss out due to a one-match suspension.

Nat Knight-Percival could be fit to return and slot into the back four.

The 33-year-old has been missing with ankle ligament trouble.