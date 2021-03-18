Defender Aaron Pierre not fit enough for Shrewsbury return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shrewsbury defender Aaron Pierre has stepped up his recovery from a calf injury, but Saturday’s League One clash against Hull will come too soon for the 28-year-old.

Pierre, who has missed six weeks so far, has been doing sprints in training this week as he nears a return, while Ollie Norburn and Donald Love remain out.

First-choice goalkeeper Matija Sarkic returned to the bench against Charlton last week after a groin injury as Harry Burgoyne started a second straight game.

Aaron Wilbraham will again deputise in the dugout, but there was good news this week as manager Steve Cotterill was released from hospital following treatment for Covid-pneumonia.

Hull have both Brandon Fleming and Sean McLoughlin closing in on a return from injury.

Fleming has missed more than two months of action with a pubic bone injury, while McLoughlin has been out since the end of February with a calf problem.

Max Clark is not expected back before next month with a hamstring problem.

Richie Smallwood, Thomas Mayer and Festus Arthur are out for the rest of the season.