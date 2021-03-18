Rochdale forward Jack Vale closing in on return

Rochdale forward Jack Vale is nearing a return to fitness ahead of Saturday’s League One clash against Peterborough.
The on-loan Blackburn forward has been out since February 9 with a hamstring problem but was on Thursday named in Wales’ Under-21 squad as his condition improves.
Stephen Dooley returned from a knee injury with a late cameo in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Lincoln, a first win in 10 for Dale.
However, Jack Beesley, Matthew Lund and Jimmy Ryan all remained on the sidelines.
Peterborough’s Sammie Szmodics is rated as 50/50 to make the trip, having sat out the 1-0 victory over Portsmouth on Tuesday night.
Siriki Dembele is expected to be available despite sitting out training sessions this week as he deals with a number of bumps and bruises.
Ethan Hamilton is available again following suspension, having seen red in the 3-1 defeat to Hull last week.
Posh will make the trip hoping to take advantage of Dale’s miserable home form, as Brian Barry-Murphy’s side are without a win at the Crown Oil Arena since November.
