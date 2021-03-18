Nathan Baker and Dan Bentley set to return to contention for Bristol City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bristol City could have Nathan Baker and Dan Bentley available for the visit of Rotherham.

Baker has been sidelined for a number of weeks with a thigh injury but is back in training while Bentley is on the mend after a recent illness.

Taylor Moore missed the midweek draw with a twisted ankle suffered in training and remains a doubt, though Marley Watkins could return after being rested in the midweek draw at Blackburn.

Jamie Paterson (groin) is likely to miss out along with a host of other players who have been occupying the treatment room lately.

Rotherham are unlikely to risk midfielder Ben Wiles.

Wiles suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat by Watford, which came after just one training session following a 10-day lockdown at the club due to a coronavirus outbreak which affected almost 20 players and staff.

Lewis Wing and Trevor Clarke will return to the squad after their periods of self-isolation have ended.

Paul Warne, who will miss the game because he is still self-isolating, is without Chiedozie Ogbene, Joe Mattock, Jamie Lindsay and Clark Robertson.