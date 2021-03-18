Ollie Clarke a doubt for Mansfield against Grimsby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mansfield will check on captain Ollie Clarke ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two encounter with bottom club Grimsby.

Clarke came off the bench for the final moments of the midweek draw with Carlisle having been suffering with fatigue.

Fellow midfielders George Lapslie and George Maris will also be assessed.

Right-back Joe Riley is a long-term absentee and will continue to miss out due to a knee injury.

Injury-hit Grimsby will be without on-loan defender Rollin Menayese at the One Call Stadium.

Menayese joined the Mariners on a temporary deal from the Stags in January and is not eligible to face his parent club.

Town boss Paul Hurst also has a lengthy injury list to contend with.

Sam Habergham (thigh), Joe Bunney (unspecified medical issue), Mattie Pollock (hernia), Sean Scannell (muscle) and Idris El Mizouni (hamstring) are all out, along with Jake Eastwood, Max Wright and Kyle Bennett.