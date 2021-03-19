Jack Grealish in race to be fit to return against Tottenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jack Grealish faces a fitness race ahead of Aston Villa’s clash with Tottenham.

The skipper has been out for five weeks with a shin injury – forcing him to miss England’s World Cup qualifiers this month – and boss Dean Smith will make a late call on Sunday morning with the midfielder yet to resume full training.

Wesley (knee) is back in training after over a year out while Kortney Hause continues to battle a foot problem.

Tottenham are likely to be without Son Heung-min.

The South Korean is nursing a hamstring injury and boss Jose Mourinho does not expect him to be fit until after the international window.

Mourinho is likely to make several changes to his side with a number of them, including Harry Kane, playing 120 minutes in their Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Mings, Engels, Elmohamady, Cash, Targett, Taylor, Konsa, McGinn, Luiz, Barkley, Sanson, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Nakamba, Davis, Traore, Watkins.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Tanganga, Doherty, Dier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Vinicius, Bale.