Wimbledon without Sam Walker for their clash with Nigel Adkins’ Charlton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

AFC Wimbledon are likely to be without Sam Walker for their Sky Bet League One clash at home to Charlton.

The goalkeeper has missed the last two games with a knee problem and is not expected to have recovered in time to feature.

Ethan Chislett (Achilles) is also unlikely to be fit for the Dons – who sit 22nd in the table having failed to win any of their previous six league outings.

Jack Madelin and Zach Robinson could bolster Mark Robinson’s squad having stepped up their comebacks with the under-23s.

Charlton make the short trip to Plough Lane with new manager Nigel Adkins at the helm for the first time.

The former Southampton and Hull boss was appointed as Lee Bowyer’s successor on Thursday, with the Addicks pushing for promotion.

Adkins will be unable to call on Ryan Inniss, who is still recovering from a quadriceps injury.

Adam Matthews (hamstring) is also missing as Adkins looks to start with a win.