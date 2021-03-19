Gillingham manager Steve Evans to assess injury issues ahead of Doncaster clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans has a couple of injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One match against Doncaster at Priestfield.

Evans is already light on numbers and was unable to name a full bench for the midweek match against Lincoln at Sincil Bank, where they won 3-0.

Defender Connor Ogilvie, who has missed only one league match all season, is a doubt after taking a knock in the few minutes of the game while Alex MacDonald picked up a calf strain in his first start in seven games.

Midfielder Matty Willock is expected to return after missing the bus for the midweek trip to Lincolnshire but Callum Slattery, James Morton, Christian Maghoma and Dominic Samuel remain on the injury list.

Southampton loanee Josh Sims is set to make a surprise return to the Doncaster squad following a positive visit to the specialist.

The winger has missed the last two games due to a nerve issue in his back but manager Andy Butler is optimistic about his chances as he prepares to make a late call on his fitness.

Butler is also confident striker Omar Bogle (hamstring) and midfielder Scott Robertson (toe) will return for the Gillingham trip but former Tottenham midfielder John Bostock remains a major doubt.

Butler will check on the fitness of another midfielder, Anthony Greaves, who picked up an ankle injury during the defeat at Oxford, and left-back Reece James, who missed the midweek fixture with a similar injury sustained in last Saturday’s game against Crewe.