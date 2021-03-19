Burton to check on Danny Rowe ahead of MK Dons match

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burton will check on Danny Rowe ahead of the visit of MK Dons.

The midfielder limped out of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Blackpool with an injury and will be assessed.

The Brewers have no other fresh injury concerns as they aim to get back to winning ways, with the point at Bloomfield Road ending a run of six successive wins.

Kieran Wallace remains sidelined, with the defender out for the rest of the season with anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Ethan Laird and Josh McEachran face fitness tests for MK Dons.

Laird suffered a shoulder injury early in the midweek match with Plymouth and eventually had to be taken off after trying to play on with heavy strapping.

McEachran has a neck problem and although he is now more comfortable, is unlikely to be fit.

Captain Dean Lewington, who signed a new contract this week, is primed to make his 800th appearance for the club.