Jonathan Woodgate eyeing FA Cup upset as Bournemouth face Southampton

Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate accepts his side are the underdogs for their FA Cup quarter-final against Premier League Southampton, but is ready to make another bit of history.

The Cherries are aiming to eclipse the giantkillers of 1956-57, when the Division Three South club knocked out top-flight Wolves and Tottenham before eventually losing to Manchester United in the last eight.

While promotion from the Sky Bet Championship remains the prime directive this season, Woodgate would relish leading Bournemouth into the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time.

“We are definitely the underdogs because they are a Premier league team, but we will go in there thinking we can win the game, no matter what,” Woodgate – who has a deal until the end of the season – said.

“If it has to go to extra-time, go to penalties, we are confident we can cause an upset.

“It is a fantastic achievement for the football club and we are just trying to get into a semi-final, but it is going to be really difficult.

“They are a good team with really experienced players, everyone will be thinking Southampton are going to win.

“But our players will not think that. We will be right on it.”

The former Leeds, Newcastle, Real Madrid and Spurs defender added: “Your career goes so quick and you want to try to win as many trophies as you can.

“I have been to a Champions League semi-final, a UEFA Cup semi-final, but never got to the final.

“It is a proud moment for me (as a manager), so let’s see where we are at the end of it.”

Bournemouth have several selection problems ahead of Saturday’s 12.15pm kick-off at the Vitality Stadium.

Winger Junior Stanislas picked up a hamstring problem which forced him off during the midweek Championship win over Swansea.

Midfielder Jefferson Lerma is suspended after collecting two yellow cards earlier in the competition and on-loan Saints forward Shane Long is cup-tied.

Defender Adam Smith is another not expected back until after the international break.

Woodgate hopes others will make the most of an opportunity.

“I’m not one to complain about squad size. We get on with it,” the Cherries boss said.

“Every team gets injuries, you just need to make the most of it, especially for players who come in and can do a job.”

Woodgate added: “What I did against Burnley (in the last round), I put a really strong side out, so I will be doing that again.

“Football is all about winning matches, so I will be going in there with a full-strength side.”