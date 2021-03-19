Junior Stanislas among Bournemouth absentees for Southampton showdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bournemouth have several selection concerns ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton.

Winger Junior Stanislas picked up a hamstring problem during the midweek Sky Bet Championship win over Swansea, while midfielder Jefferson Lerma is suspended after collecting two yellow cards earlier in the competition.

On-loan Saints forward Shane Long is cup-tied, while defenders Adam Smith (ankle) and Lloyd Kelly (adductor) and midfielder David Brooks (ankle) are also not fit. Lewis Cook is ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Southampton forward Takumi Minamino is cup-tied having already featured for parent club Liverpool.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no fresh injury problems following the Premier League defeat by Brighton, with leading scorer Danny Ings continuing to recover from a leg injury.

Theo Walcott (thigh) and Oriol Romeu (ankle) are also not yet match fit, while Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone are long-term absentees.

Bournemouth (provisional squad): Begovic, S Cook, Stacey, Carter-Vickers, Rico, Riquelme, Wilshere, Pearson, Billing, Solanke, Groeneveld, Travers, Mepham, Zemura, Kilkenny, Saydee, Surridge, Anthony, O’Connell, Burchall

Southampton (provisional squad): Forster, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Diallo, Adams, N’Lundulu, Tella, McCarthy, Stephens, Salisu, Redmond, Djenepo, Ramsay, Watts, Ferry, Pearce