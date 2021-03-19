Jesse Lingard back available for West Ham against Arsenal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

West Ham will welcome back Jesse Lingard for the visit of Arsenal.

Lingard, who was this week named in the England squad, was unable to face parent club Manchester United last weekend.

Pablo Fornals could miss out again while Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Andriy Yarmolenko are still recovering from injuries.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka faces a late fitness test ahead of the short trip across the capital.

The winger has a slight hamstring problem which could also force him to withdraw from the England squad.

Willian (calf) also missed Thursday’s Europa League loss to Olympiacos and could again be sidelined.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Lingard, Martin, Fredericks, Balbuena, Johnson, Alves, Noble, Lanzini, Odubeko, Trott.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ryan, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Luiz, Mari, Cedric, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.