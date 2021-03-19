Ricardo Pereira out of Leicester’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ricardo Pereira is out of Leicester’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

The defender has a hamstring injury after coming off in the 5-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United.

Harvey Barnes (knee), James Maddison (hip), James Justin (knee), Wes Morgan (back) and Cengiz Under (thigh) are out but Dennis Praet is available after a hamstring problem.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial will be assessed.

Rashford, who recently sustained an ankle injury, came off at half-time of Thursday’s Europa League win at AC Milan, while Cavani did not feel fit to travel and Martial missed out with a hip complaint.

Paul Pogba scored the winner upon his return from a thigh injury in Italy, where returning Donny Van De Beek and David De Gea were unused substitutes. Eric Bailly and Juan Mata did not travel to Milan, while Phil Jones remains injured.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Evans, Daley-Campbell, Castagne, Thomas, Choudhury, Tavares, Ndidi, Tielemans, Mendy, Amartey, Praet, Perez, Albrighton, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Van De Beek, Diallo, Fernandes, James, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Cavani.