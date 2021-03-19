Barrow missing suspended Josh Kay for Crawley clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Josh Kay will miss Barrow’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Crawley through suspension.

The midfielder picked up his 10th yellow card of the season in his side’s surprise win at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Brad Barry, absent for Barrow’s midweek victory after sustaining a head injury against Walsall last Friday, will be assessed.

Matthew Platt continues to work his way back from a knee injury, while Mike Jones’ season has been ended prematurely by an Achilles problem.

Crawley manager John Yems will be without a number of players ahead of his side’s trip to Barrow.

Winger Reece Grego-Cox remains sidelined, while Tyler Frost and Sam Matthews are also absent.

Defender Tom Dallison has undergone surgery on a foot injury which will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

Henry Burnett is back in training, but Saturday’s game could arrive too soon for the midfielder.